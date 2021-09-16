Restrictions eased for visitors to Valparai

Restrictions for non-residents of Valparai in visiting the hill station have been eased.

According to officials with the Revenue and Forest departments, there is no restriction for people from Tamil Nadu in visiting Valparai and nearby areas.

However, people from Kerala will have to carry complete vaccination certificate or COVID-negative report to enter the hill station through the ghat section from Thrissur district.

Officials said that people from Tamil Nadu who are non-residents of Valparai had restrictions in accessing the hill station via Aliyar. Staff from the Revenue and Forest Departments used to check whereabouts of the passengers at the Forest Department checkpost at the downhill near Aliyar before allowing them to Valparai.

Residents of Valparai and people who visit them were being allowed after verifying their purpose of visit. Now, these restrictions have been eased, they said.

“These restrictions helped the district administration in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Valparai, a major tourist destination near Coimbatore. Now, tourism activities are slowly picking up in Valparai,” said a revenue official.

The Forest Department recently opened Monkey Falls on Valparai Road near Aliyar for visitors. Tourists mainly visit Valparai for enjoying the cool weather and sightseeing.