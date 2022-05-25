Restrictions eased at Hogenakkal

I The temporary ban for tourists’ recreational activities in Hogenakkal was lifted by Collector S.Dhivyadarshini on Wednesday.

The action came in the wake of the fall in the inflow in Cauvery flowing into Hogenakkal in Pennagaram. The water level on Wednesday fell to 8,000 cusecs, marking a drastic fall from the water levels that had crossed 20,000 cusecs last week in view of the heavy rain in Karnataka.

Earlier, the district administration enforced temporary suspension to coracle ride, tourists baths in the river and also banned the entry of tourists into Hogenakkal for a view of the waterfalls. The ban, as of Wednesday, stands lifted. With this, coracle operations commenced after a brief hiatus. The lifting of the ban is likely to see an increase in footfall of tourists.