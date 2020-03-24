Restrictions brought in at CMCH, court complex

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) brought in regulations in the entry of patients and visitors from Monday.

Those coming to the hospital were checked at the gate. Emergency cases like accident victims, those requiring immediate medical attention and one attender per patient were permitted after checked by the staff.

“The Prime Minister and the Government already appealed that people should avoid unnecessary visit to hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People with symptoms of the viral infection are coming to the hospital seeking medical advice and testing. Hence, the administration decided to regulate entry of people after consulting with the District Collector,” said an official. Similar restrictions were also introduced on the combined court complex. Except the main gate, other gates were closed on Monday. This was to avoid unwanted entry of people. Judicial officers, court staff, advocates and litigants were permitted after screened by medical team at the main gate, said sources at the court administration.