Restriction for shops continues

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 00:01 IST

With the State government extending the lockdown till August 23, the district administration too has extended the restriction on the business hours of commercial establishments and during weekends in select locations.

A release from the Collector said the restriction in timings for grocery stores, vegetable shops, bakeries, tea stalls and fish and meat stalls, liquor shops, malls and multi-storeyed shopping complexes would continue as would the weekend restriction on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram 5th, 6th and 7th streets, Oppanakara Street, Ramamoorthy Road, Saramedu Road, Thudiyalur Junction Rice Mill Road, N.P. Itteri Road and Ellai Thottam Junction. The administration had earlier ordered closure of all shops except those selling milk, medicines or vegetables in the aforementioned places on weekends.

Advertising

Advertising