Restriction eased on 20 persons under COVID-19 watch list in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

26 February 2020 00:19 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has recently lifted the watch it had been maintaining on people with travel history to the COVID-19-hit China.

According to sources in the civic body's health wing, it lifted the watch a few days ago by easing the restriction it had placed on their movement.

The 20 persons were now free to go anywhere.

For the past month or so, the Corporation had been maintaining the watch on 34 persons and they included a few foreign nationals as well.

In another week or so, the Corporation would lift the watch and ease the restriction on the remaining 14 people as well, the sources said and added that it had not included any new person in its watch list.

During the monitoring period, doctors from the Corporation’s urban health centres had been calling almost on a daily basis the people under watch. Senior officials had also met with the people to explain the necessity of placing them under watch and provide psychological counselling as well.