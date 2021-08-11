‘Restore train fare concessions’

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a demonstration near Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday.

Salem

11 August 2021 22:26 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staged a demonstration near the railway junction here on Wednesday demanding restoration of train fare concessions.

Led by its State treasurer K.R. Chakravarthy and district president S. Ammasi, members said that concession in train ticket fares helped them to travel to destinations without facing difficulties in boarding buses. But in the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic, only special trains were operated and the specially designed coaches for disabled persons were removed and concession in fares was not given to them.

They said that they have to pay additional fare to travel in special trains even during emergencies and wanted the concessions to be restored. Also, they urged the railways to withdraw the hike in platform ticket price from ₹ 50.

They said that lifts and escalators were not functioning in junctions causing hardship to the elderly and the differently-abled. Hence, steps should be taken to ensure that lifts and escalators function regularly. The protest was held in front of the junction.

Special Correspondent adds from Dharmapuri:

Staging a demonstration in Dharmapuri, the members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled (TARATDAC) protested against the withdrawal of special allowances by the Union government in trains citing the pandemic. According to the protesters, the special coaches meant for the persons with disabilities were since been locked up. This has put persons with disabilities to a great degree of suffering.

TARATDAC has also demanded that elevators and escalators be restarted for the use of the differently-abled. Further, they have called for emulating the example of Puducherry and Chandigarh, where 25 litres of petrol is given at half the price for the persons with disabilities.

The protesters also slammed the Union government for hiking the fuel prices making it unaffordable for the differently-abled, who are dependent on their three-wheelers for their commute. The protesters gathered here outside the railway station and raised slogans against the Union Government.