‘Restore road to village’

Coimbatore

27 December 2021 18:33 IST

Residents of Vellimalai Pattinam Panchayat, near Viraliyur, petitioned the district administration at the weekly grievance meet on Monday demanding restoration of the road that provided access to their village.

After the recent rain the road connecting their village was damaged and filled with sand. They were unable to use the road. Motorists found it difficult to drive. Many fell off vehicles and sustained injuries.

They were unable to use the road to transport their agriculture produce or return at night, given the fact that their village was frequented by elephants. When they tried to remove the sand, a few persons who claimed to represent a farmers’ organisation raised objection.

The petitioners said when they approached the local officials they were told to meet the Collector as giving permission to remove sand was beyond their authority.