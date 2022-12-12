Restore distribution of free set-top boxes: TCOA

December 12, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

Thamizhaga Cable TV Operators’ General Welfare Association (TCOA) on Monday have urged the district administration to restore the distribution of free set-top boxes to government-run cable TV subscribers and waive the dues for analogue lines levied on the corporation operators

Local cable operators (LCOs) receive analogue signals from the Tamil Nadu Cable Television Corporation (TACTV). LCOs need to pay TACTV a part of the fee collected from the customers as signal charge.

In petition to Collector G.S Sameeran during the weekly grievances redress meeting, TCOA district convener N. Zaheer said, “there are about 40,000 operators in the State, of which nearly 50% have been served with notices for dues ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1-2 lakh, depending on the distance covered by the analogue lines. Further, the quality of channel signals delivered by the corporation is not proper, which needs to be looked into immediately. Currently, there are roughly 20 lakh TACTV subscribers.”

“A welfare board must also be established for the operators by the corporation,” he said.

TACTV services were being provided for ₹140 plus GST, and customers can register their complaints on 18004252911.

Ban VCK: IMK

Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) (Tamizhagam) in a petition to the Collector sought a ban on Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)“.

Listing several claims against VCK, the right-wing party stated that “party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and deputy general secretary Vanniarasu must be arrested”.