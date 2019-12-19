Restoration of Perumpallam Canal under Smart City Mission begins

Works for restoration of Perumpallam Canal under the Smart City Mission project at a cost of ₹64 crore began here recently.

The canal receives water through seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and used to irrigate 3,045 acres in the city. However, due to encroachments and dumping of garbage in the canal, it has lost its charm and turned into a drainage channel. Efforts by a social organisation to restore it also did not yield any result as it continues to carry the sewage from households in the city.

The canal runs for a length of 12 km and unauthorised structures of over 500 houses were demolished, while more than 750 houses are yet to be demolished.

Tenders floated

As part of the Smart City Mission project, the corporation has proposed to develop the canal and create green space and turn it into a place for recreation and social congregation at a total cost of ₹183.63 crore. Tenders were floated to carry out works under six packages and work orders were issued for commencing work for two packages.

Under Package I, the canal from Semmampalayam to Kamaraj Nagar that passes through New Colony and Sengodampalayam for 2.85 km would be desilted and cement lining would be undertaken at a cost of ₹31.50 crore.

Under Package II, work would be carried out from Kamaraj Nagar to Surampatti Anicut for 2.25 km at a cost of ₹32.50 crore.

Later, other four package works would be carried out from Anicut to Vendipalayam apart from other beautification works.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that works began for 5.10 km at ₹64 crore including creation of green spaces, landscaping and avenues for recreation and social congregation. He said that based on the requirements, check dams would also be constructed across the canal.

He said that tenements were being constructed at Nalla Coundampalayam, near Chithode, and encroachers would be allotted houses there. Steps would be taken to ensure that sewage does not flow into the canal, he added.