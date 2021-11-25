‘Restoration of passenger trains will be taken up’

As the demand for restoration of passenger trains between Salem and Coimbatore junctions has increased, the issue will be taken up with railway headquarters for action, said Salem Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas on Thursday.

Demand

Addressing the media at the Erode Railway Junction, Mr. Gautam Srinivas said passenger trains were stopped during COVID-19 lockdown and the railways restored the services of a few passenger trains now.

“There is a demand for operating the Salem – Coimbatore passenger train service and also the introduction of season tickets. The issue will be taken up for approval from the Railway Ministry,” he added.

To a question on trains in Kerala and Karnataka being operated with general compartments while trains in the State had not done so, the DRM said the general compartments were introduced in certain routes and based on the COVID-19 situation, it would be introduced in other trains in a phased manner.

Water stagnation

Regarding water stagnation in railway underpasses, he said the railways had augmented pumping in the water-logging underpasses and steps were being taken to do automatic pumping wherever needed.

He said a freight terminal was being planned at Ingur and once implemented, it would reduce congestion at Erode junction.

There was no space for developing platforms in the Erode Railway Junction where relief accident trains were stationed and trains were examined.

Inspection

The DRM along with Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi and State Highways Department engineers inspected the road underbridge near Kalaimadu Silai, to study the feasibility of widening it or to tackle congestion.

Earlier, Mr. Ganeshamurthi submitted a petition to the DRM urging him to restore the passenger train services and also reduce the platform ticket price.