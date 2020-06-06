Restaurants gearing up for reopening of dine-in services from tomorrow

Restaurants in Coimbatore district are preparing to open doors on Monday for dine-in services and have put in place several measures that will making dining safer for the guests and the staff.

“The district administration and the food safety authorities have given a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). We are working with them to see how even the small players can follow these,” says Jegan S Damodarasamy, Executive Director of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar Hotels and executive committee member of the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association.

The air conditioned halls will not be open to customers. Even the tables in the non-AC halls have been reduced to ensure personal distancing. Outlets in the malls and airports will not be open. Checking temperature, use of sanitisers, disinfectants and masks are all mandatory for the staff. “Even the small players are willing to comply with the norms as there is a fear among every one about the virus. No one wants any of their staff to be affected. So every one wants to comply and observe the safety measures. The association members are sharing inputs, ideas and helping each other in implementing the SOPs,” he added.

However, there are a few challenges. Over 90 % of the north Indian workers employed at the hotels have returned home. Even those from within the State have returned to their home towns. The hotels and restaurants are trying to organise vehicles to bring back workers from within the State. But labour shortage will have an impact on the services and menu offered, he said.

Following a meeting with the association representatives and food safety officials, District Collector K. Rajamani said the hotels will be permitted to be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Personal distancing and use of masks is mandatory. There is no permission for the hotels to have functions in the halls that they have. “If any eatery or restaurant is found violating the norms, the premises will be sealed,” he said.

The city has three shopping malls and these are also preparing to open shutters, whenever the State government permits re-opening of malls.

According to sources in the malls, there are several efforts that have been taken to ensure safety of visitors to the mall. Probably, theatres and play areas will open later. Initially, only actual customers will be allowed to the shops. Food courts will accommodate far lesser customers and will encourage take a ways. The malls have prepared SOPs for their staff and visitors separately. These will be implemented whenever the government permits re-opening of the malls, the sources said.