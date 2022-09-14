Restaurant named after Periyar vandalised near Coimbatore; 5 held

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE
September 14, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The restaurant that was vandalised on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A restaurant named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar was vandalised by members of the Hindu Munnani near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the Karamadai police arrested five members of the Hindu outfit on Wednesday in connection with the vandalism and the assault on staff - M. Arun and his mother M. Nagarani.

K. Prabhakaran, a wholesale chicken dealer from Teachers Colony, said he had set up the outlet, named ‘Thanthai Periyar Unavagam’, for Arun, the son of one of his employees. The plan was to open it on Wednesday, said Mr. Prabhakaran, who likes Periyar’s ideology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hindu Munnani cadre from the area opposed the move, saying the village was their fortress. Members of the outfit vandalised the restaurant around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday and assaulted Mr. Arun and his mother, who were hospitalised.

The senior police officer said the accused were under the influence of alcohol. “There were six persons, of whom we have arrested five,” the official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused were identified as R. Ravibharathi, 39, K. Prabhu, 27, M. Sunil aka Sudheesh Kumar, 30, V. Saravanakumar, 30, and S. Vijayakumar, 26.

The five men were  arrested for offences under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women’s Harassment Act and the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Various Periyarist and like-minded organisations condemned the incident. The police stepped up surveillance in the locality to avert further law and order issues. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Prabhakaran said the restaurant would be opened with the same name board on September 17.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app