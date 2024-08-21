Response to agriculture scheme lukewarm among farmers in Coimbatore despite attractive subsidy packages

: Three of the five components under Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADAP) that come with attractive subsidy packages is yet to take off in Coimbatore district, it is learnt.

The five components constitute digging borewell/tubewell for identified cluster in non irrigated areas on community basis; creation of water source (borewell/tubewell) for individual SC/ST farmers; construction of farm ponds; desilting and improvement works of panchayat union tanks, ooranies, ponds and supply channels; and finally creating water recharge paraphernalia in the clusters identified under the first component.

It has become difficult for the Agriculture Department to identify shallow 15-acre contiguous clusters in Coimbatore district, purportedly due to the enormous rise in land value. Farmers get much higher returns from real estate conversion, it is learnt.

The reason (land value) is the same for the absence of desired patronage for the third component: creation of farm ponds. According to sources, a minimum of 35 cents is required for this purpose. It has difficult for farmers to set apart a chunk of land to that extent though it comes with 100 percent subsidy, sources said.

As for the fifth component, it is contingent on the activities under the first component. For the four other components the subsidy is to the extent of 50 percent.

Under the first component, the Agriculture Engineering Department has to assess the groundwater capacity before sinking borewells and open wells to provide shared water resources for raising trees on the fallow land blocks.

The contiguous fallow land parcels are tied up as blocks and registered and cultivation is carried out through drip irrigation.

The Central Government also supports land reclamation under its Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, National Agriculture Development Programme, throughPM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan), and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana(PMKSY) - Per Drop More Crop (PMDC) envisaging efficient water usage through adoption of micro-irrigation technologies.