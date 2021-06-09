Response time in Coimbatore rural is 5-7 minutes: SP

The time taken for the police to respond to emergencies in Coimbatore rural areas was five to seven minutes, said Coimbatore S. Selvanagarathinam, Superintendent of Police District (Rural) Police, on Wednesday.

According to him, the average response time taken in vast jurisdictions like the Mettupalayam and difficult terrains like Valparai was 10 to 11 minutes.

“The response time is being monitored periodically” said Mr. Selvanagrathinam after flagging off 10 new motorcycles for patrols on the Police Recruit School campus on Wednesday.

The SP said that the rural police were getting 50 to 60 calls through the emergency number 100 and 40 to 60 calls through the Kavalan SOS App. He urged the public to use the Kavalan app to report emergencies.

The 10 motorcycles launched on Wednesday are fitted with public addressing system and siren. These facilities enable the police personnel to make announcements at public places. The new vehicles were given to 10 police stations, including Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Sulur, Karumathampatti, Pollachi town, Annur and Mettupalayam that handle more cases.

According to the SP, 50 more new motorcycles will be introduced within three months with GPS tracking facility. Of these two-wheelers, two each will be given to 15 bigger stations and one each to the remaining 20 stations.