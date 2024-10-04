Response from PM’s Grievance Cell infuses hope of coach augmentation in MEMU service for Mettupalayam travellers

Thousands of daily commuters from Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Periyanaickenpalayam are hoping against hope that the Railways will prioritise the demand of the travelling public for augmentation of coaches in the MEMU services at least after the acknowledgement of the issue by the Prime Ministers’ Grievance Cell.

The acknowledgement from the Cell was conveyed to S. Basha, general secretary, Mettupalayam Talukka Pothu Thozhilalar Sangam. Alongside the demand for operating MEMU service with 12 coaches, Mr. Basha had also highlighted the necessity for double-lining the Coimbatore North-Mettupalayam stretch and extension of more long-distance trains to Mettupalayam from Coimbatore.

The travails of the travellers in the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore services, particularly in the morning train departing at 8.20 a.m. are only getting worse due to the delay on the part of the Railway Board to sanction MEMU trains with 12 coaches.

The women travellers, consisting of several hundreds of college students and office-goers are the worst affected, due to the overcrowding in the coaches. Against the capacity to carry a maximum of 1,800 passengers, more than 4,000 people travel in the train in claustrophobic conditions, said Jayakumar, co-ordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation.

Footboard travel in the train in the morning time exposes the travellers to danger on a daily basis, he added.

There is only one exclusive coach for women in the MEMU train with eight coaches. Earmarking another exclusive coach for women in the train though a necessity is not feasible now as the remaining six coaches will not be sufficient for the rest of the passengers, Mr. Jayakumar pointed out, making a case for extending the Pollachi-Coimbatore Junction service to Mettupalayam in the morning hours.

The train remaining idle at the Coimbatore Junction could be operated with 8.45 a.m. departure timing such that it could reach Mettupalayam at 9.30 a.m..

Such an initiative will provide immense relief to a chunk of the passengers who are boarding the 8.20 a.m. train only because the next MEMU service from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore is at 11.30 a.m.

Also, extending the Pollachi-Coimbatore train to Mettupalayam will benefit over 300 season ticket holders in Pollachi who travel up to Mettupalayam every day, Mr. Jayakumar explained.