ADVERTISEMENT

Resource person of not-for-profit organisation arrested for sexually harassing student of Coimbatore school

Published - September 05, 2024 10:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A resource person of a not-for-profit organisation was arrested by the police on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing a Class IX girl student of a government school in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said N. Ayyappasamy, 39, a resident of R.T.R. Nagar near Karamadai, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the headmistress of the school.

Sexual harassment in Tamil Nadu’s Valparai college: Three staff suspended, skill trainer dismissed

According to the police, Ayyappasamy and Ananda Babu, representing Agastya International Foundation, visited a government higher secondary school in the district on Tuesday and took classes for Class VII students under a special project.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being instructed by a science teacher of the school, a Class IX girl student went to the duo and asked when they would take classes for students of her class.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Four Valparai government college staff held for sexual harassment

The police said Ayyappasamy passed lewd comments on the 13-year-old girl and insulted her. The girl returned to her classroom crying and told about the harassment to her class teacher.

The school’s headmistress lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station at Periyanaickenpalayam, based on which a case was registered against Ayyappasamy on Wednesday.

Government school teacher arrested for sexual assault on nine girl students near Coimbatore

He was booked for offences under Sections 11 (1) (sexual harassment) read with 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday. Ayyappsamy was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US