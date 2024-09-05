GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Resource person of not-for-profit organisation arrested for sexually harassing student of Coimbatore school

Published - September 05, 2024 10:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A resource person of a not-for-profit organisation was arrested by the police on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing a Class IX girl student of a government school in Coimbatore district.

The police said N. Ayyappasamy, 39, a resident of R.T.R. Nagar near Karamadai, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the headmistress of the school.

According to the police, Ayyappasamy and Ananda Babu, representing Agastya International Foundation, visited a government higher secondary school in the district on Tuesday and took classes for Class VII students under a special project.

After being instructed by a science teacher of the school, a Class IX girl student went to the duo and asked when they would take classes for students of her class.

The police said Ayyappasamy passed lewd comments on the 13-year-old girl and insulted her. The girl returned to her classroom crying and told about the harassment to her class teacher.

The school’s headmistress lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station at Periyanaickenpalayam, based on which a case was registered against Ayyappasamy on Wednesday.

He was booked for offences under Sections 11 (1) (sexual harassment) read with 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday. Ayyappsamy was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Wednesday.

