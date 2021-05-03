Resounding victory for AIADMK alliance in Dharmapuri district

Dharmapuri

03 May 2021 00:56 IST

Dharmapuri district handed out a resounding victory to the AIADMK alliance with the party winning all five seats. The constituencies also registered huge victory margin by the AIADMK victors adding a silver lining to the defeat faced by the party State-wide.

Palacode’s sitting MLA and the outgoing Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan secured a victory margin of 28,100 votes, defeating the DMK’s P.K.Murugan.

In Harur, the AIADMK’s sitting MLA V. Sampath Kumar registered a win against the CPI candidate A. Kumar by a margin of 30,362 votes.

In Pennagaram, PMK candidate G.K.Mani won the seat by a margin of 21,186 votes defeating the sitting DMK MLA P.N.P.Inbasekaran.

Mr.Mani was leading by significant margin right from round 1, not conceding a set back in any of the rounds to the DMK candidate.

In Dharmapuri, PMK candidate S.P. Venkateshwaran, in a face-off with the DMK’s sitting MLA P.Subramani, secured a victory margin of over 16,760 votes.

In Paapireddipatty, the sitting AIADMK MLA A.Govindasamy bagged the constituency with a record margin of 36,943 seats defeating DMK candidate M. Prabhu Rajasekar.