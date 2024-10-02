Resolutions passed in gram sabha meetings to link Pandiyar and Moyar rivers

During gram sabha meetings held on Wednesday, several village panchayats passed resolutions calling on the State government to implement the Pandiyar-Moyar link scheme. The scheme is aimed at diverting water from Pandiyar to Moyar, ensuring adequate irrigation water for farmers.

D. Prabu, Convenor of the Pandiyaru Poorvanga Pasana Sabhai Kootamaippu, stated that farmers have long been advocating for this project. The Chennai-based Public Works Department (PWD) conducted a detailed study in 2019 and submitted a report to the government. The scheme would capture water from the Western Ghats, which typically flows into Kerala during the monsoon, and divert it to Moyar.

The project would benefit 10 panchayat union villages in Erode district, four in Tiruppur, and six in Coimbatore district. Prabu added that copies of the resolutions from various panchayats would be collected, analysed, and submitted to the relevant departments and the Chief Minister for action.

