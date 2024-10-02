GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resolutions passed in gram sabha meetings to link Pandiyar and Moyar rivers

Published - October 02, 2024 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

During gram sabha meetings held on Wednesday, several village panchayats passed resolutions calling on the State government to implement the Pandiyar-Moyar link scheme. The scheme is aimed at diverting water from Pandiyar to Moyar, ensuring adequate irrigation water for farmers.

D. Prabu, Convenor of the Pandiyaru Poorvanga Pasana Sabhai Kootamaippu, stated that farmers have long been advocating for this project. The Chennai-based Public Works Department (PWD) conducted a detailed study in 2019 and submitted a report to the government. The scheme would capture water from the Western Ghats, which typically flows into Kerala during the monsoon, and divert it to Moyar.

The project would benefit 10 panchayat union villages in Erode district, four in Tiruppur, and six in Coimbatore district. Prabu added that copies of the resolutions from various panchayats would be collected, analysed, and submitted to the relevant departments and the Chief Minister for action.

Published - October 02, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.