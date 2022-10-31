Resolution passed at Salem Corporation council meeting recognising area sabhas

Mayor A. Ramachandran addressing at the Corporation council meeting in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem Corporation passed a resolution recognising 540 area sabhas and 60 ward committees in the special council meeting held on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meeting presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran, only one resolution was passed.

In the resolution, the Corporation said that to improve basic amenities in the 60 wards, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued a government order to form ward committees and area sabhas for every ward.

Hence, calculating the population of the Corporation, it was decided to form 60 ward committees and 540 area sabhas (nine area sabhas for each ward). A resolution was passed at the council meeting held on October 28, and it was released in the Salem district gazette. the same day. “For the ward committee, councillor will be the president. After verification, the nominees for the area sabhas were elected,” the resolution said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation passed the resolution by recognising the ward committee presidents and area sabha nominees.

Corporation officials said the meetings of the ward committees and area sabhas would be conducted once every three months. For these meetings, Corporation staff at a rank not below assistant were appointed as secretaries.

Ward committee and area sabha agenda would be prepared by the secretary and letters would be sent to the members regarding the date and time of the meeting. The agenda included ward development/scheme works, a list of beneficiaries, a list of non-tax payers, and petitions submitted by the public regarding basic amenities.

The officials added that on November 1, the first ward committee and area sabha meetings would be be conducted.