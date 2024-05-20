Residents worry as Corporation parks, play areas turn potential breeding ground for mosquitoes

Residents of Coimbatore are raising alarm over the state of local parks and play areas, which have become potential breeding grounds for aedes aegypti mosquitoes that spread dengue. With the onset of the rainy season, the overgrown grass and stagnant water in these public spaces have created ideal conditions for mosquito proliferation.

Local communities are particularly worried about the health risks posed to children who frequent these parks. Kavitha Raman, a mother of two, expressed her concerns: “I used to take my kids to the park every evening, but now I’m scared to let them play there. The grass is so tall, and there are puddles everywhere. It’s a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

The problem stems from the inadequate cleanliness and upkeep of these play areas, notably the Corporation-managed park at Kothari Layout in Singanallur, and Ramanathapuram. Both locations suffer from overgrown grass intertwined with weeds and creepers, which blanket the ground, impeding the draining of rainwater.

“In turn, this creates stagnant pools of water in the park. As children play, we often witness swarms of mosquitoes swirling over their heads,” said C. Katharesan, a resident of Kothari Layout.

Another factor contributing to water stagnation is the absence of levelling sand pits in playgrounds and parks. Play equipment are typically situated in these pits, which require occasional levelling to prevent the formation of craters from play activities, which can lead to rainwater stagnation. Additionally, the sand granules in these areas lack porosity, hindering water percolation.

In Ward 73, encompassing Ashok Nagar, the Corporation playground encounters a similar predicament. Moreover, the pathway for walkers has damaged tiles, contributing to water pooling. “It’s imperative for authorities to conduct regular inspections of these areas during rain to prevent water stagnation. Residents can also assist in monitoring such locations,” said a resident.

Reacting to the concern, a senior official from the Corporation’s Sanitation Department said sanitation workers had received directives to clean parks and playgrounds diligently and report any areas prone to water stagnation. “Additionally, zonal Sanitation Inspectors will conduct routine inspections,” the official said.