Residents want Primary Health Centre at Senjeripudur

Members of the Jaibheem women’s movement and residents of Jallipatti on Monday petitioned District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati to open a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Senjeripudur.

In their petition, the residents said Chinnaputhur, Senjeripudur, J. Krishnapuram, Jallipatti and Kammalapatti accounted for 20,000 families. All of them had to travel 25 to 30 km to the PHCs at Vadambacherry, Udumalpet or Palladam. Hence, the petitioners appealed to the Collector to open a PHC at Senjeripudur.

‘Reopen ITK centres’

Volunteers of the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme in Kinathukkadavu petitioned the Collector to re-open the centres in the interest of children’s education. Recently, the government ordered the closure of the ITK centres and asked the authorities not to reopen them until further orders. The volunteers appealed to the Chief Minister to reopen these centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.