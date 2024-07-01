GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents want Primary Health Centre at Senjeripudur

Published - July 01, 2024 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Senjeripudur and Jallipatti at thye Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday.

Residents of Senjeripudur and Jallipatti at thye Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Members of the Jaibheem women’s movement and residents of Jallipatti on Monday petitioned District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati to open a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Senjeripudur.

In their petition, the residents said Chinnaputhur, Senjeripudur, J. Krishnapuram, Jallipatti and Kammalapatti accounted for 20,000 families. All of them had to travel 25 to 30 km to the PHCs at Vadambacherry, Udumalpet or Palladam. Hence, the petitioners appealed to the Collector to open a PHC at Senjeripudur.

Volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi of Kinathukkadavu Union at the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday.

Volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi of Kinathukkadavu Union at the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

‘Reopen ITK centres’

Volunteers of the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme in Kinathukkadavu petitioned the Collector to re-open the centres in the interest of children’s education. Recently, the government ordered the closure of the ITK centres and asked the authorities not to reopen them until further orders. The volunteers appealed to the Chief Minister to reopen these centres.

