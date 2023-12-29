Residents want plastic waste removed from Kalingarayan baby canal in Erode

December 29, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

With plastic waste clogging the Kalingarayan baby canal resulting in mosquito menace, residents living near the canal have urged the Public Works Department to remove the waste.

The 15-km baby canal was constructed along the Kalingarayan Canal from Bhavani to Vairapalayam to carry sewage water. But, over the years, due to indiscriminate dumping of household waste, particularly plastic waste, the baby canal turned into dump yard resulting in choking of the canal.

Residents of Periya Agraharam, Vairapalayam and Vendipalayam claim that the canal was blocked due to the waste resulting in sewage stagnation. “Household waste is dumped in large quantities in the baby canal,” said a resident at Vendipalayam. Apart from this, bushes also prevent the movement of sewage leading to stagnation. “The canal was cleaned over 10 years ago and it has become a mosquito breeding place,” said P. Murugesh, a resident at Vendipalayam.

Residents, whose houses were located near the canal, said mosquito menace was troubling them round the clock and ensuring free flow of the sewage would be the only solution for the problem.

