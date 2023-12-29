GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents want plastic waste removed from Kalingarayan baby canal in Erode

December 29, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Household waste being dumped in Kalingarayan baby canal in Erode is blocking free flow of sewage water.

Household waste being dumped in Kalingarayan baby canal in Erode is blocking free flow of sewage water. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With plastic waste clogging the Kalingarayan baby canal resulting in mosquito menace, residents living near the canal have urged the Public Works Department to remove the waste.

The 15-km baby canal was constructed along the Kalingarayan Canal from Bhavani to Vairapalayam to carry sewage water. But, over the years, due to indiscriminate dumping of household waste, particularly plastic waste, the baby canal turned into dump yard resulting in choking of the canal.

Residents of Periya Agraharam, Vairapalayam and Vendipalayam claim that the canal was blocked due to the waste resulting in sewage stagnation. “Household waste is dumped in large quantities in the baby canal,” said a resident at Vendipalayam. Apart from this, bushes also prevent the movement of sewage leading to stagnation. “The canal was cleaned over 10 years ago and it has become a mosquito breeding place,” said P. Murugesh, a resident at Vendipalayam.

Residents, whose houses were located near the canal, said mosquito menace was troubling them round the clock and ensuring free flow of the sewage would be the only solution for the problem.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.