Residents want permanent houses

More than 20 families residing in temporary sheds in Khandal here have appealed to the district administration to provide them with permanent houses.

The residents, who have been living in the area for over a decade, said that the heavy rain this year had led to their already-dilapidated dwelling areas becoming even more of a hazard.

R. Ammu, a daily wager harvesting carrots in nearby farms, said that the roofs of their tenements were leaking and the mud-caked floors were constantly soggy, increasing the risk of the people getting sick.

“There is no running water to the houses, no lights, no footpaths, and until recently, no toilets. The entire area is damp and squalid and the people get sick often,” she said, adding that they also feared that very heavy rain could lead to their structures collapsing, or getting swept away in landslips.

R. Mani, another resident, said the district administration had promised to build permanent housing for the residents in Kasturibai Colony, where a majority of the sheds were located.

“We have occupied these areas and put up the shelters as we were promised houses and fear that we will not be given anything if we move elsewhere,” he added.

The residents said that during times of heavy rain, water entered their homes, while rats were also a problem.

“There is only a single water pipe for over a 100 families, which sometimes gets broken, so water is also a concern. We hope that if permanent houses are sanctioned for us, we will have individual water connection,” said another resident.