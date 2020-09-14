Residents want Pandalur GH renovated

Inspection ordered to look into the condition of the building: Joint Director of Health Services

Leaky roofs, damp walls and damaged structures at the government hospital in Pandalur are a source of concern for local residents, who have called for funds to be sanctioned for repair works.

The hospital, visited on an average by more than 100 patients a day, is the only government healthcare facility in the taluk. Since the buildings were built four decades ago, the intense rains that characterise the region and general neglect of the buildings have led to structural damage.

“This has resulted in water seepage in walls and damaged roofs every time there is heavy rainfall in the taluk,” said S. Sivasubramaniam, secretary of the Gudalur Consumer Protection Centre.

Local residents said that the maternity ward was the most affected part of the hospital during the rain, while the hospital quarters, where doctors and nurses stay, are also damaged and the roofs had to be patched up with tarpaulin sheets.

“Added to the crumbling infrastructure, the facility also lacks enough doctors and technicians, and if anyone needs emergency care, then they will either have to travel to Sultan Bathery in Kerala or to Coimbatore, which is more than 150 km away,” said S. Anish, a resident of Pandalur.

The Gudalur Consumer Protection Centre has called on the government to renovate the hospital and to sanction additional medical facilities.

Joint Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district, S. Palanisamy, said that he was aware of the issues plaguing the Pandalur GH, and said that an inspection has been ordered to look into whether the building can be repaired or it will have to be torn down and rebuilt again.

“Once we get a report on the suitability of the buildings, we will propose a plan accordingly to improve the facilities,” said Dr. Palanisamy.

He added that the problem of water-logging occurred only during spells of heavy rain in the area.