Residents want Konavaikalpalayam Road in Coimbatore repaired

Coimbatore

30 August 2021 23:47 IST

Residents in Podanur, Konavaikalpalayam, Kanjikonampalayam and Vellalore want the Coimbatore Corporation to immediately repair the GD Tank - Konavaikalpalayam Road that it had dug for laying underground sewerage pipelines.

In the last couple of months the road condition had worsened making driving very difficult, even in car, complained S. Sreekala, a Podanur resident.

Given the fact that it was a main thoroughfare leading to other parts of the city it was imperative that the civic body repaired it at once, more so because schools were scheduled for reopening on September 1.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation had taken up underground sewerage work in the locality and others that come under Kurichi and Kuniamuthur under the AMRUT scheme at ₹ 589 crore.

J. Daniel, a Vellalore resident and an activist, said the Corporation had taken up the underground sewerage work around two years ago, six months after rebuilding the road, which was a waste of public money.

The Corporation first dug the road to lay the main sewer line and then to construct chambers and recently to lay pipelines to provide house service connection, he said and added that in the last two years the road was continuously bad.

After every stage of the work, the Corporation had not readied the road as it should have leaving loose stones on the road surface. The loose stones, dug earth were reasons for accidents on the Konavaikalpalayam Road and the injury was severe, Mr. Daniel said.

The residents wanted the Corporation to repair the road at the earliest also because this was monsoon season and two other alternative roads were equally bad.

The Corporation sources said the civic body had paid money for restoring the road to the State Highways Department. The Department had spread wet mix macadam, a blue metal mixture, on the road surface.

It would start work once the surface was ready for asphalt, they added.