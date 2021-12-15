Residents want garbage to be collected regularly

Erode

15 December 2021 21:47 IST

Dumping of garbage on streets, roads and in vacant plots continues to be a perennial issue for the residents at Lakkapuram Panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk as they wanted door-to-door garbage collection to be stepped up.

The panchayat that has a population of over 12,000 lacks basic amenities as most of the residential areas do not have drainage facilities and sewage is let into ground or in vacant plots. There are 33 conservancy workers involved in garbage collection, segregation, disposing, desilting drains and carrying out other sanitation works. “All the dustbins were removed and workers collect garbage only once in a week”, said a resident in Nagaratchi Nagar.

Hence, residents frequently dump garbage at street corners, roads and in vacant plots that were set on fire regularly by the conservancy workers. “Dumping domestic waste in residential areas is common here as we cannot store the waste for more than two days”, said another resident in Sanarmedu.

However, panchayat officials said that there is a stiff opposition to dumping of collected garbage on vacant land in the panchayat and they were unable to deal with it. Also, shortage of workers and vehicles hit primary garbage collection severely, they added.