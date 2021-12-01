Residents want footpaths in Ketti Palada

Residents of Siva Senthoor Nagar in Ketti Palada near Coonoor have demanded footpaths leading to their settlement where over a 100 families reside.

The families, primarily daily wage workers, involved in work in carrot farms, carrot cleaning machines and tea estates, said the local panchayat had failed to provide basic facilities to their settlement, such as proper street lighting and walking paths into the settlement.

“As a result, there are only mud paths between the houses, which get very slippery during the rain and are a hazard for the residents, especially senior citizens,” said R. Hariharan, a resident of Ketti Palada.

Local residents said they had submitted petitions to various local authorities requesting the construction of a walking path into the residential colony.

However, no action had been taken so far.

“Some houses don’t have running water. So, many residents have to carry heavy loads of water from nearby public taps and tanks back to the settlement,” said R. Kumaran, another resident. Such are the issues faced by residents that people needing emergency medical care too need to walk along the hazardous mud paths to the main road.

On Tuesday, a person passed away from the village due to natural causes. More than six residents had to carry the body to get to the main road from where it was taken to a crematorium.

“We hope that the district administration will take notice of the problems faced by people every day and take steps to make their lives easier,” said Mr. Hariharan.