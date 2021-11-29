Residents wait for water, UGD connections as Coimbatore Corporation is yet to migrate to new system

Coimbatore

29 November 2021 00:08 IST

In a few zones, the applications date as far back as January this year

Coimbatore Corporation, it appears, is sitting on applications for bulk water and underground drainage connections from residents.

Sources familiar with the issue said in a few zones the applications date as far back as January this year.

The reason was that the Corporation has not been able to process the applications because the migration to the Urban Tree Information System was incomplete.

A few months ago, the Corporation migrated to the new system to be on a par with other urban local bodies. After the first stage of migration was complete, the Corporation said residents could pay property tax, water charges on the new system.

But it could not complete the entire operation like enabling applying for bulk domestic connection and underground connection.

The Coimbatore Corporation Licensed Plumbers’ Association had flagged the issue to the Corporation saying not only was there a delay in processing applications, the ones that it processed after migration were incomplete as well.

The Corporation sources said after migration to the Urban Tree Information System, the Corporation noticed that a few processes needed to be automated like estimating the cost of fee to be collected from residents, for both bulk water connection and underground connection.

The Corporation wanted the automation to be in such a way that if the Corporation entered the width of the street and other parameters, the new system should automatically give the fee.

Likewise, the system should also be able to calculate the UGD charges based on property tax value.

The Corporation sought the changes because they were unique to the city and were based on by-laws it had passed over the years.

Based on the inputs, the Urban Tree Information System developers were working to bring about the changes and very soon the task would be complete.

And, thereafter the Corporation would be able to process the bulk water connection and underground drainage applications, the sources added.