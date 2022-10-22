Residents urged to shun bursting crackers to save bats

The Hindu Bureau
October 22, 2022 19:33 IST

A tree at Ayyasamy Park at Ammapet in Salem which is home for the bats. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Councillor of ward 34 in Salem Corporation Esan D. Elango has urged his ward residents living near Ayyasamy Park to shun bursting of crackers to save bats.

Mr. Elango, along with social activists, distributed pamphlets to people living near Ayyasamy Park in Ammapet and to the people who visited the park on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Elango said that Ayyasamy Park is one of the oldest parks in the city and more than 10,000 bats live in the trees. “We requested the people not to burst crackers at high decibel levels. As a councillor of this ward, I visited the houses near the park and explained the importance of the bats for the environment. We also explained the noise and air pollution to the public and urged them to avoid dumping garbage,” Mr. Elango said.

