Residents urged to contact election expenditure observers in the Nilgiris to report illegalities

March 22, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district administration has released the phone numbers of the election expenditure observers for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration for the three Assembly Constituencies of Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Coonoor, that residents can contact D. Kiran, the expenditure observer. Residents who note any illegalities, including distribution of cash, can report any incidents to Mr. Kiran, who can be reached at 94899-30709. They can also meet and submit any complaints to him in person at the Thamizhagam guest house in Udhagamandalam between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

Similarly, for the Assembly Constituencies of Bhavani Sagar, Mettupalayam and Avinashi, residents who notice any impropriety can contact Mr. Sandeep Kumar Mishra at 94899-30710. Mr. Mishra will also be available at Thamizhagam guest house between 10.30 a.m and 11.30 a.m.

The Nilgiris district administration said that the general public, representatives of political outfits and members of the press can contact the expenditure observers through mobile phone in case they wish to lodge complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nilgiris district administration also said that ₹ 35 lakh in unaccounted money was seized in Bhavanisagar on Thursday. Meanwhile, two separate seizures of cash were reported in Bhavanisagar and Avinashi, amounting to more than ₹3.35 lakh on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT