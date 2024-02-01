ADVERTISEMENT

Residents urge speeding up of UGD works at Linemedu-Shevapet Road in Salem

February 01, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Commuters face hardships in passing the Line Road between Linemedu and Shevapet Police Station due to underground drainage works in progress in Salem city in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 01 January 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Residents of Linemedu-Shevapet Road have urged the Salem Corporation to speed up underground drainage (UGD) works that have been going on for years in the locality.

Work on the Linemedu-Shevapet Road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, began two years ago when the Corporation began digging it up to carry out UGD works in Wards 46, 47 and 48. Most of the streets connecting to the road were dug up as work dragged on for over two years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Rajesh, a resident of Karikadai Market, remarked that progress on the project has been dead slow. “They dig up a road in one street and move on to another street without completing the work here. Most of the streets in the locality have been dug up this way, and vehicles face an uphill struggle to commute. Several streets in this locality are thickly populated, and thousands of people use this road every day,” he said.

Apart from the City Police Commissioner’s office and the government quarters for hundreds of police personnel, several schools and commercial establishments function on Linemedu-Shevpet Road. “Students struggle to reach school and several businesses have suffered because of this. The Corporation should look into the hardships of the public and soon re-lay roads,” Mr. Rajesh added.

Kondalampatti zonal officials attributed the slow pace of the project to the presence of heavy rocks, necessitating greater caution. “Through this road, the UGD pipeline will be taken to the Vandipettai Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Now work is in full swing, and work will be completed within a month, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US