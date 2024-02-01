GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents urge speeding up of UGD works at Linemedu-Shevapet Road in Salem

February 01, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Commuters face hardships in passing the Line Road between Linemedu and Shevapet Police Station due to underground drainage works in progress in Salem city in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 01 January 2024.

Commuters face hardships in passing the Line Road between Linemedu and Shevapet Police Station due to underground drainage works in progress in Salem city in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 01 January 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Residents of Linemedu-Shevapet Road have urged the Salem Corporation to speed up underground drainage (UGD) works that have been going on for years in the locality.

Work on the Linemedu-Shevapet Road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, began two years ago when the Corporation began digging it up to carry out UGD works in Wards 46, 47 and 48. Most of the streets connecting to the road were dug up as work dragged on for over two years.

R. Rajesh, a resident of Karikadai Market, remarked that progress on the project has been dead slow. “They dig up a road in one street and move on to another street without completing the work here. Most of the streets in the locality have been dug up this way, and vehicles face an uphill struggle to commute. Several streets in this locality are thickly populated, and thousands of people use this road every day,” he said.

Apart from the City Police Commissioner’s office and the government quarters for hundreds of police personnel, several schools and commercial establishments function on Linemedu-Shevpet Road. “Students struggle to reach school and several businesses have suffered because of this. The Corporation should look into the hardships of the public and soon re-lay roads,” Mr. Rajesh added.

Kondalampatti zonal officials attributed the slow pace of the project to the presence of heavy rocks, necessitating greater caution. “Through this road, the UGD pipeline will be taken to the Vandipettai Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Now work is in full swing, and work will be completed within a month, officials added.

Salem

