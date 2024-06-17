GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents urge Salem Corporation to renovate park at Ranga Nagar

Published - June 17, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Damaged swings at the Corporation Park in Ranga Nagar at Suramangalam in Salem pose danger to children.

Damaged swings at the Corporation Park in Ranga Nagar at Suramangalam in Salem pose danger to children. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Residents of Ranga Nagar in Ward 23 of the Salem Corporation have urged the authorities to renovate the park in the locality.

The park, spread over 13,000 square feet, was in use by walkers in the morning and evening, and children during weekends. Of late, due to poor maintenance, the number of people visiting the park has reduced, and parents are preventing their children from spending time in the park as the play equipment are damaged.

A. Mohan, a resident, said that many wards in the Salem Corporation do not have a park. But, the park at Ranga Nagar was huge enough for people to walk and children to play. Apart from residents of Ranga Nagar, those residing in nearby areas such as Mullai Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Putthar Street, and Kannagi Street frequented the park. Now, people have started walking under the flyover in Thiruvagoundanur and Junction Main Road. The area near the park has become a dumping ground, and the park’s fencing has been damaged, paving the way for anti-social elements to use the park at night. “If the Corporation renovates the park, it will be of use to people in and around the locality,” Mr. Mohan said.

Salem Corporation Suramangalam zone officials said that a proposal sent to the government for the renovation of parks in the zone has been approved. Soon, the parks will be renovated at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh, they added.

