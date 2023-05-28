ADVERTISEMENT

Residents urge Salem Corporation to complete UGD works on Tiruchi main road soon

May 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Work on the underground drainage system is in progress on Tiruchi Main Road in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

People living near Tiruchi main road here have urged the Salem Corporation to complete the Underground Drainage (UGD) works on the road at the earliest.

The Salem Corporation started the works on May 17 and the police announced traffic diversion till May 31. Vehicles are diverted via Salem Collectorate, Sandhaipettai, and Nethimedu to reach Kondalampatti from the Old Bus Stand. UGD works are going on in several streets in Gugai and Karungalpatti areas too and now works have been taken up on Tiruchi road. A major commercial centre, one side of Tiruchi road was dug up last year for laying gas distribution pipeline. The civic body is laying the UGD line in the middle of the road.

C. Kamalakannan, a resident of Karungalpatti, said that after the road was dug up last year, the motorable space had become narrow and motorists struggled every day. The civic body already dug up various streets in Gugai and Karungalpatti localities for UGD works. The Salem Corporation should complete the works on Tiruchi Main Road and in the entire neighbourhood at the earliest, he added.

Corporation officials said they had planned to complete the works before June 2. But, rain and the presence of rocks in the locality delayed the works. The plan was to complete the works before June 7 when the schools would reopen, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police sources said there were plans to extend vehicle diversion in the locality for one more week, and it would be announced once the proposal was finalised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US