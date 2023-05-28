Residents urge Salem Corporation to complete UGD works on Tiruchi main road soon

May 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

People living near Tiruchi main road here have urged the Salem Corporation to complete the Underground Drainage (UGD) works on the road at the earliest.

The Salem Corporation started the works on May 17 and the police announced traffic diversion till May 31. Vehicles are diverted via Salem Collectorate, Sandhaipettai, and Nethimedu to reach Kondalampatti from the Old Bus Stand. UGD works are going on in several streets in Gugai and Karungalpatti areas too and now works have been taken up on Tiruchi road. A major commercial centre, one side of Tiruchi road was dug up last year for laying gas distribution pipeline. The civic body is laying the UGD line in the middle of the road.

C. Kamalakannan, a resident of Karungalpatti, said that after the road was dug up last year, the motorable space had become narrow and motorists struggled every day. The civic body already dug up various streets in Gugai and Karungalpatti localities for UGD works. The Salem Corporation should complete the works on Tiruchi Main Road and in the entire neighbourhood at the earliest, he added.

Corporation officials said they had planned to complete the works before June 2. But, rain and the presence of rocks in the locality delayed the works. The plan was to complete the works before June 7 when the schools would reopen, they said.

The city police sources said there were plans to extend vehicle diversion in the locality for one more week, and it would be announced once the proposal was finalised.