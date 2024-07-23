Residents urge Erode Corporation to reduce property tax in TNUHDB tenements

Residents of Annai Sathya Nagar on Bhavani Road and MGR Nagar in Kollampalayam submitted petitions to civic body officials on Tuesday, claiming that the Corporation has imposed a higher property tax on tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), formerly the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The residents, who were previously living in slums and had moved to the TNUHDB tenements, highlighted a significant discrepancy in the property tax levied on tenements of the same size. While property tax was nil for tenements in Malli Nagar, an annual property tax of ₹192 was imposed on houses in Narayanavalasu. In other areas, the taxes were ₹1,576 in Annai Sathya Nagar, ₹2,014 in Muthampalayam, and ₹1,867 in Kollampalayam. “Why is there a discrepancy when all the houses are of the same size?” questioned a resident of Kollampalayam. The residents also complained about inadequate amenities, including drinking water supply, sanitation, and garbage collection, and demanded improvements in these services.

Another resident pointed out that the maximum size of a tenement house is 370 sq ft, for which a property tax of ₹2,000 is excessive. “Even in private apartments, the tax is much lower than what has been fixed for us,” the resident said, urging the civic body to reduce the tax. “The annual property tax should not exceed ₹500 per house and should be uniform across all the tenements,” the resident added. The residents submitted their petitions to the officials and left.