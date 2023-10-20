Residents urge Erode Corporation to re-lay damaged roads

October 20, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

Residents of Muthampalayam Housing Unit Phase I have urged the Corporation to re-lay roads that were damaged in their areas from 2009.

Over 200 houses were located on Thiruvalluvar Street, at Sangamthurai, bus stop, on Nethaji Street and Cross Street Road that were dug for underground sewerage works in 2009. Two-wheelers and four wheelers use these roads frequently and the damaged roads continue to cause inconvenience to the residents.

P. Gnanasekaran, a resident, said that due to rain and delay in re-laying the roads, they became non-motorable. “Children and elderly persons find it difficult to walk on the damaged roads,” he said. The residents said despite the issue being taken up with the Corporation officials many times, no steps were taken to re-lay the roads. Another resident pointed out the absence of drainage facilities in many streets in the area and added that sewage stagnated on the roads, causing hardship to road users.

The residents said bushes had grown across the streets and in the absence of road facility, they feared to move out during night hours. “Our area has been without road facility for over 14 years now and we are not sure when we will get a new road,” said Amudhavalli, a resident.

