Residents urge Erode Corpn. to lay road after providing drinking water and sewer connections

March 04, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kongampalayam LVB Nagar in Zone II have urged the Erode Corporation to lay road only after providing drinking water and sewer connections. In a petition submitted by a resident, P. Chandrakumar, to the district administration here on Monday, he said the civic body had proposed to lay tar-topped road in their area. Though there were over 100 houses in the area, water and sewer connections have not been provided. Only after providing these connections to all the houses, the civic body should lay the road, he urged.

