Residents urge Corporation to remove ‘S’ bend on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore

N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 18:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘S’ bend at the four corner junction on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents and activists from Peelamedu have urged the Coimbatore Corporation to remove the ‘S’ bend on Vilankurichi road in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘S’ bend on the road in ward 24 is a four corner junction, where Thaneerpandhal Road, Vilankurichi Road, Codissia Road and Gandhi Maanagar Road meet.

Around 20 years ago, nearly 35.59 cents of land was given to 13 persons by the Revenue Department, and roads were laid around the junction by making it a roundabout, said P.V. Gopal of Peelamedu Consumer Voice.

“Because of the buildings in the roundabout with a narrow road, loaded heavy vehicles from the warehouses of Vishakapatinam steels, FCI and Tasmac godown nearby were finding it very difficult to pass through the junction,” Mr. Gopal added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 12, 2013, the civic body in its general council meeting passed a resolution proposing for land acquisition. Since the land acquisition works were not started, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Peelamedu Consumer Voice in the Madras High Court in 2019 to implement the resolution.

The Corporation, in its response, said that it was negotiating with the land owners for acquisition, said R.A. Srimansundharam, an activist. He alleged that even after getting no objection from the owners, the land acquisition process was still pending and urged the Corporation to take up the issue at the earliest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu the proposal for the land acquisition had been forwarded to the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA). “Once it gets approval from CLA, the Department of Municipal Administration will release funds to the civic body,” he added.

The Corporation calculated an estimate of ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore for the project. After getting further clearance, the ‘S’ bend would be removed and smooth traffic flow in that area would be ensured, the Commissioner added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app