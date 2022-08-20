Residents urge Corporation to remove ‘S’ bend on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore

The ‘S’ bend at the four corner junction on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents and activists from Peelamedu have urged the Coimbatore Corporation to remove the ‘S’ bend on Vilankurichi road in the city.

The ‘S’ bend on the road in ward 24 is a four corner junction, where Thaneerpandhal Road, Vilankurichi Road, Codissia Road and Gandhi Maanagar Road meet.

Around 20 years ago, nearly 35.59 cents of land was given to 13 persons by the Revenue Department, and roads were laid around the junction by making it a roundabout, said P.V. Gopal of Peelamedu Consumer Voice.

“Because of the buildings in the roundabout with a narrow road, loaded heavy vehicles from the warehouses of Vishakapatinam steels, FCI and Tasmac godown nearby were finding it very difficult to pass through the junction,” Mr. Gopal added.

On February 12, 2013, the civic body in its general council meeting passed a resolution proposing for land acquisition. Since the land acquisition works were not started, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Peelamedu Consumer Voice in the Madras High Court in 2019 to implement the resolution.

The Corporation, in its response, said that it was negotiating with the land owners for acquisition, said R.A. Srimansundharam, an activist. He alleged that even after getting no objection from the owners, the land acquisition process was still pending and urged the Corporation to take up the issue at the earliest.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu the proposal for the land acquisition had been forwarded to the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA). “Once it gets approval from CLA, the Department of Municipal Administration will release funds to the civic body,” he added.

The Corporation calculated an estimate of ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore for the project. After getting further clearance, the ‘S’ bend would be removed and smooth traffic flow in that area would be ensured, the Commissioner added.