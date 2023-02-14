Residents urge Collector to stop Udhagamandalam municipality from evicting them

February 14, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

UDHAGAMANDALAM Residents of model houses built by British missionaries and charitable groups to uplift the living standards of impoverished people living in Udhagamandalam prior to Independence petitioned the District Collector on Monday, alleging that the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) was trying to forcibly evict them from their homes.

In their petition, the residents stated that there were around 280 families living in such houses in the municipality. The petitioners stated that British missionaries had built the houses, most of which don’t even have toilets. The houses were built for the poor, including conservancy workers, barbers and the destitute. The residents have been living in the same houses for more than three generations. After Independence, the charitable organisations handed over the houses to the municipality to maintain them. The residents stated that the municipality has been charging rent and maintenance fees for the upkeep of the houses. “However, there has been no renovation or maintenance that has been done by the civic body, while the residents have been paying rent and maintenance” said advocate K. Vijayan, a human rights lawyer representing the residents.

Following a case that was filed by a few people in the High Court seeking a direction for the houses to be vacated, the municipality has begun trying to evict the current residents, alleged the petitioners. Mr. Vijayan said that the residents feel that the municipality should build modern houses with basic amenities. “Being a welfare government, poor people should not be evicted and left to fend for themselves without being given a feasible alternative,” he said, adding that the municipality should consider building more houses in order to accommodate people requiring affordable housing.

The residents wanted the district administration to assign the houses to current occupants and stated that they were ready to pay maintenance to the municipality so that the government could also upgrade the houses. “If the evictions were to happen, more than a thousand people, including women and children will be left homeless,” the petitioners said.