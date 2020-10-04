Residents upset over faulty drainage channel in Erode

They want it demolished and a new one constructed

The residents of Balusamy Nagar in Lakkapuram Panchayat in Modakurichi Union are unhappy with the way the panchayat had constructed a drainage channel in their area.

With over 60 houses, the locality lacked basic amenities and sewage was discharged in the open for the last 30 years.

The demand for a drainage channel was finally fulfilled with the panchayat constructing a channel for 500 m and the work was completed recently. But the channel was constructed 1.5 metres higher the ground level, while the houses are below the road level.

B. Anitha, a resident, said that the drainage channel does not serve the purpose. “The channel is above the ground level, which means sewage and rainwater will enter our houses,” she said. The channel also blocked the entry for most of the houses, and they had to construct steps to enter their houses.

“Instead of digging the earth for constructing the channel, the contractor constructed it above the ground level,” said Sathish Kumar, another resident. “Now I need to pump sewage from my house using a motor and discharge it into the channel,” he said.

Residents claimed that their opposition during the construction of the channel went unheard.

“The contractor who built the channel asked us to raise the level of our houses by three feet. We want the faulty drainage channel demolished and a new one constructed by digging the ground,” said S. Rani, another resident.

Panchayat officials said that after inspecting the channel, they would take necessary action.