Residents threaten to boycott polls

Stating that basic amenities were not provided in their area despite submitting many petitions to officials, residents of Nagar Padayachi Kadu and Poonkattu Colony in Corporation’s Ward 37 hoisted black flags atop their houses on Saturday and threatened to boycott the urban local bodies elections.

The residents said about 300 families had been living for many years in the two areas that come in Dadagapatti village under Ammapettai Zone.

Since the houses were located in low-lying areas and in the absence of drainage facilities, rainwater mixed with sewage and stagnated, leading to spread of diseases.

In the absence of proper road facility, two-wheelers could not be operated and during emergencies, transporting patients to hospital was very difficult, they added.

Water supply was also erratic and they were forced to get water for domestic use from nearby areas.

The residents said they had taken up the issues with ministers, district administration and officials many times.

But, no steps were taken so far to create basic amenities in their areas.

“Since our demands remain unfulfilled all these years, we decided to boycott the elections,” the residents added.