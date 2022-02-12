Residents still await amenities in zone -III in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

12 February 2022 23:55 IST

Ahead of the urban local body elections, residents of Zone-III in Tiruppur Corporation look forward to the redressal of long-pending grievances regarding basic amenities.

According to the Corporation, Zone-III comprises 15 wards and some of the prominent areas are Nallur, Mannarai, Serangadu, Valipalayam and Pudhupalayam. There are 1,76,985 voters in these zones, which is 24.47% of the total number of voters (7,23,160) in all the 60 wards of the Corporation.

The prominent Councillor candidates in Zone-III are former Tiruppur South MLA S. Gunasekaran of the AIADMK, who has filed his nomination for ward No. 35 and DMK’s Tiruppur north urban district in-charge N. Dineshkumar who is contesting from ward No. 49.

Advertising

Advertising

N. Shanmugasundaram, president of the Nallur Consumers’ Welfare Association and a long-time resident of Jai Nagar in ward No. 46, said that the drinking water supply to most of the areas in Zone-III was being provided by the Corporation only once in 15 days and that the supply should be once every week. The roads that were laid in these areas have not been maintained properly and are riddled with potholes, he alleged.

Lack of regular clearance of waste and incomplete underground drainage scheme remains a major issue in several areas of Zone-III, he said. “Many of the Corporation officials are not inclined to meet the public and redress these grievances,” Mr. Shanmugasundaram charged.

Echoing similar sentiments, C. Rajendran, a resident of Serangadu, who has filed his nomination for ward No. 49 as an independent candidate, said that non-functional street lights are also being flagged by the residents in Zone-III in addition to the above issues. At Bharathi Nagar in his ward, roads have not been laid properly and street lights have not been provided properly by the Corporation, he said.