Residents stage road roko urging officials to re-lay damaged road

Published - October 04, 2024 05:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the damaged road was not re-laid in the last 15 years, residents of Uppupallam in Kothamangalam panchayat in Sathyamangalam block staged a road roko on Friday.

The residents said the 4.2-km road from T.N.R. Nagar to Uppupallam had been used by hundreds of motorists and pedestrians every day. The road was laid 15 years ago and no repair works or re-laying works were done all these years, causing hardship to motorists. They said they submitted many petitions to the panchayat officials demanding to re-lay the damaged road that was unmotorable. But, the road was not re-laid so far. Over 100 residents blocked the Sathyamangalam – Kothamangalam road, disrupting vehicle movement.

The Bhavanisagar police and Bhavanisagar Block Development Officer held talks with the protesters and assured them to re-lay the road after which they withdrew the protest.

