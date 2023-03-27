ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage road roko in Salem

March 27, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Govinda Gounder Thottam staging a road blockade on Omalur Main Road in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Following a rumour that a Tasmac outlet will be opened in their locality, residents of Govinda Gounder Thottam here staged a road blockade on Monday.

The residents staged the protest in front of the TVS bus stop between Four Roads-New Bus Stand Road. They claimed that Tasmac officials were trying to open an outlet in their locality. Last year, they submitted a petition to the district administration and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell against this move. Following their objection, the outlet was not opened. Meanwhile, there was a rumour on Monday that a Tasmac outlet was going to be opened in their locality, the residents added.

On information, the Pallapatti police came to the spot and held talks with the residents. The police contacted the Tasmac officials and they said there was no idea to open an outlet there. Though the police explained the residents, they continued their protest. Following this, the police arrested more than 50 residents and lodged them at a marriage hall. Later they were released. Traffic was hit in the locality for more than an hour due to the protest.

