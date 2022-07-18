Residents stage road roko in Salem demanding new buildings for government school

Residents of two areas in Salem staged road rokos on MOnday urging the government to provide a volleyball ground and construct new buildings for the government primary school at Deevattipatti block.

More than 30 youths from Adi Dravidar colony in Thumbipadi panchayat blocked Nalukalpalayam-Thinnapatti road on Monday. They alleged they submitted many petitions to the panchayat officials to provide a volleyball ground for them, but in vain. On information, panchayat president Asaithambi and Deevattipatti police held talks and assured them that they would get a volleyball ground soon after which , they withdrew their protest.

Similarly, more than 60 residents of Bommiyampatti blocked Bommiyampatti-Konkarapatti Road. They said the government primary school functioning in their locality was demolished in December 2021 to construct new buildings. Even after seven months, the construction had not started. The school was functioning in a rented building in the locality without basic amenities, they said.

On information, the Deevattipatti police and Kadaiyampatti Block Development officials came to the spot and assured them to start the construction work in 15 days. Based on the assurance, the villagers withdrew their protest.